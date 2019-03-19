(Bloomberg) -- Follow the latest global economic news and analysis @economics.

The slowdown in Europe’s largest economy is unlikely to have enjoyed a long-awaited turnaround at the start of 2019 as German industry continued to stumble

Still, some are saying it’s time for optimism on Europe’s economy

In Switzerland a decade of ultra-low yields has pushed investors eager for better returns into property, fueling a building boom

Princeton University economist Alan Krueger, who served as chairman of President Barack Obama’s Council of Economic Advisers and was one of the profession’s top experts on the labor market, has died at the age of 58

Almost half of female economists have experienced gender discrimination, according to an American Economic Association survey that also included reports of assault and harassment

Sentiment among U.S. homebuilders held steady in March, sustaining a rebound from a recent three-year low on improvement in sales and a brighter outlook for the next six months

Australia’s central bank is holding fire on interest rates, even as a slide in the nation’s home prices deepens, as it awaits a resolution to the divergence between strong hiring and decelerating economic growth

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers his fourth and final budget this week before Canada’s next election

