Things have been looking pretty dark in the global economy, but here are a few reasons that the slowdown could prove not as bad as feared

Strategy check. Europe might need a new game plan as economic weakness sweeps the continent, with fiscal and structural tools teaming with monetary stimulus

Brexit pain. A delay to Brexit this week may be better than the alternatives, but that’s cold comfort for the U.K. economy. The divorce is also hurting the property market

Weak scorecard. China’s economy produced a slew of weak data, with industrial output, retail sales, and unemployment looking soft

It’s a date. President Donald Trump is showing some flexibility on the terms of his meeting with President Xi Jinping in order to soothe Chinese concerns

Scary story. The Bank of Japan still offers long-term cautionary tales for central bankers staring down the next recession

