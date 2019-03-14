36m ago
Europe’s Policy Cocktail, China Soft Patch, BOJ Lessons: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Thursday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:
- Things have been looking pretty dark in the global economy, but here are a few reasons that the slowdown could prove not as bad as feared
- Strategy check. Europe might need a new game plan as economic weakness sweeps the continent, with fiscal and structural tools teaming with monetary stimulus
- Brexit pain. A delay to Brexit this week may be better than the alternatives, but that’s cold comfort for the U.K. economy. The divorce is also hurting the property market
- Weak scorecard. China’s economy produced a slew of weak data, with industrial output, retail sales, and unemployment looking soft
- It’s a date. President Donald Trump is showing some flexibility on the terms of his meeting with President Xi Jinping in order to soothe Chinese concerns
- Scary story. The Bank of Japan still offers long-term cautionary tales for central bankers staring down the next recession
To contact the reporter on this story: Michelle Jamrisko in Singapore at mjamrisko@bloomberg.net
To contact the editors responsible for this story: Nasreen Seria at nseria@bloomberg.net, Brett Miller
©2019 Bloomberg L.P.