(Bloomberg) -- The euro-area economy saw activity grow for the first time in five months in July, keeping it on track for a recovery from the deep virus-related slump.

IHS Markit’s composite Purchasing Managers Index rose to the highest in more than two years, with both services and manufacturing seeing a solid improvement on the month. The figure was better than economists had predicted, and puts the gauge above the key 50 level that divides expansion from contraction.

But while the headline reading keeps the economy heading in the right direction after a devastating slump in the second quarter, the report also contained warning signs. Demand remains weak relative to capacity, and firms cut jobs for a fifth straight month. The decline in payrolls was particularly sharp in manufacturing, close to the worst since 2009.

Airlines across Europe have announced thousands of job cuts, while firms from fashion group Burberry to French auto-parts maker Valeo also plan reductions in headcount.

Figures next week are forecast to show the euro-area economy shrank about 12% in the three months through June. While that will reflect the depth of the downturn, the recovery is unlikely to be smooth.

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde has warned that the pickup is still in the early stages, and looks “uneven” across both countries and sectors. A key risk is the labor market, with persistently soft demand likely to push up unemployment.

“While the survey’s output measures hint at an initial v-shaped recovery, other indicators such as backlogs of work and employment warn of downside risks to the outlook,,’ said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.