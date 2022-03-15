(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Spain and Portugal unveiled new measures to protect their economies from surging power costs and called for Europe-wide action, intensifying a push across the continent to shield from the fallout of war in Ukraine.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez late on Monday announced plans for a series of tax breaks to be approved later this month. Meanwhile Portugal offered a 400 million-euro ($438 million) credit line for affected industries.

The announcements amount to a second round of measures in two countries which were already at the vanguard among European governments seeking to mitigate the impact on consumers and businesses. Earlier on Monday, Germany’s finance minister pushed for a cap on gasoline prices, while a similar French proposal emerged at the weekend.

“The government is going to do everything in its power to cushion the consequences of the war,” Sanchez told La Sexta television channel as he called for Europe to fix its“broken” energy market.

While the Iberian peninsula has limited commercial links to Russia and Ukraine, the energy crisis unleashed by the war is threatening the region’s economy at a time when it has yet to fully recover from the Covid-19 pandemic. Both countries make up over a 10th of the euro zone’s economy.

The Spanish tax relief follows a temporary reduction in energy duties that will cost the government up to 12 billion euros in lost revenues per year. Sanchez is acting after steelmakers Acerinox SA and ArcelorMittal SA were forced to suspend some operations there last week.

He said the tax breaks will be approved on March 29, following a summit of European Union leaders on March 24 and 25 on measures to remove more expensive gas from the continent’s price-setting mechanism.

Energy Jeopardy

“This connection between the price of gas and electricity is jeopardizing our industries and economy,” the premier said.

Portugal, which has already cut its fuel tax, is offering a credit line for companies in the manufacturing or transport sectors. Prime Minister Antonio Costa has also called on the EU to halt the indexation of electricity prices to natural gas.

Soaring energy costs will corrode real incomes of households and businesses in the short term, hurting euro-zone activity, Bank of Spain Governor Pablo Hernandez de Cos told business leaders on Tuesday. De Cos, who is a European Central Bank policy maker, said officials need to respond decisively.

His Bank of Portugal colleague, Governor Mario Centeno, told Bloomberg last week that his country may be indirectly hit via the euro area as a whole.

Even though Spain and Portugal generate the biggest chunk of their electricity through cheaper renewable power, the final price is often set by more expensive energy stemming from natural gas in a mechanism designed to bolster remuneration and investment in solar and wind energy.

Spain is considering reintroducing a maximum price for power generated from sources such as solar, wind and water, Environmental Transition Minister Teresa Ribera, who is charge of energy policy, told Bloomberg last week. Prices that exceed that limit, such as gas, would not be included in the wholesale market pricing system.

