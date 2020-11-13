(Bloomberg) -- The economic impact of the coronavirus has been very uneven, with the most vulnerable, the young and the low paid particularly affected. Temporary contract employment in the European Union plunged almost 11% during the lockdowns in the second quarter, compared with less than 3% for total employment, Eurostat said Friday. The decline in the number of temporary contracts corresponds to about 80% of the total decrease in employment.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.