Europe’s Top-Performing Bank Has About 50% More Upside, UBS Says

(Bloomberg) -- This year’s top-performing European bank is primed for further gains of almost 50% over the next 12 months, according to UBS Group AG analysts.

UniCredit SpA has rallied 18% in 2024 to date, building on last year’s 85% advance. That’s taken its market value to nearly €50 billion ($54 billion) — close on the heels of Intesa Sanpaolo SpA, Italy’s largest bank.

UBS analyst Ignacio Cerezo raised his price target on UniCredit to €42.5 on Tuesday, the highest among analysts tracked by Bloomberg. The stock closed at €28.83 on Monday, gaining 8.1% after the lender posted fourth-quarter earnings that topped expectations and increased shareholder returns.

Read more: UniCredit Surges to Eight-Year High as Payout Hits $9 Billion

UBS has buy recommendations on both UniCredit and Intesa, which on Tuesday reported surging profit and announced a new share buyback worth almost €1.7 billion.

Read more: Intesa to Buy Back €1.7 Billion of Shares as Profit Rises

UniCredit’s results underpinned UBS’s view that the current valuation doesn’t yet reflect the bank’s structural earnings and capital return capacity, “with both angles enhanced in the quarter,” Cerezo wrote in a note.

“Stock is one of most loved in the sector, but the story continues to overdeliver,” Citigroup Inc. analyst Azzurra Guelfi wrote Monday. She also raised UniCredit’s price target following the earnings.

--With assistance from Sonia Sirletti.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.