Europe’s Top Russian Gas Buyer Is Getting 60% Less Than Ordered

(Bloomberg) -- German energy giant Uniper SE said it’s receiving 60% less gas than ordered from Russia after Moscow limited supplies via its biggest pipeline to Europe.

The Dusseldorf-based company said it’s currently replacing the missing volumes with gas from other sources. The cuts are deeper than the 25% shortfall Uniper disclosed on Wednesday.

“We are in close exchange with the German government,” the company said in a statement to Bloomberg.

Russia stepped up the use of energy as a weapon by further cutting natural gas shipments via the Nord Stream pipeline, a move that prompted Economy Minister Robert Habeck to accuse the Kremlin of trying to drive up prices.

