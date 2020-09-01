(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Tuesday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:

Consumer prices in the 19-nation euro area are falling for the first time in four years, highlighting that a recent rebound in economic activity hasn’t managed to offset the pandemic’s profound impact on demand

The next appointment to the European Central Bank’s Executive Board could turn out to be one of the most consequential for diversity in its history -- if only governments might oblige

Global trade is on course to recover more quickly from the coronavirus pandemic than after the 2008 financial crisis, according to Germany’s Kiel Institute for the World Economy

The juggle of work and children resonates across the world in the era of coronavirus, but the reopening of schools in Britain has taken on greater political and economic significance because the country has been hit by the pandemic more than anywhere else in Europe

Measures of U.S. wage growth, which have surged despite staggering levels of unemployment during the coronavirus pandemic, reflect disproportionate job losses among low-income workers, Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly argues in a new study that she co-authored

After decades of failed diversity pledges and good-faith promises to hire more minorities, U.S. companies are taking a more aggressive approach. For the first time, some of the biggest corporations are setting concrete racial quotas

President Jair Bolsonaro’s signature social program for the post-pandemic period didn’t make it into Brazil’s 2021 budget bill as the government struggles to find a way to finance expenses without breaching fiscal austerity rules

Cast against the radical shakeup in Japan’s macro policies championed by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, policies of his successor -- whoever it is -- are likely to be less about implementing new ideas than about steering a steady course, according to Bloomberg Economics

