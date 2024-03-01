(Bloomberg) -- Most of Europe is set to see a continuation of mild weather in early March, helping to keep a lid on energy prices even as it provides a stark reminder of climate change.

From the UK to France and Germany, the region’s biggest markets will be warmer than usual during the first two weeks of the month, according to meteorologists surveyed by Bloomberg. However, the trend is set to change in some areas in the second half.

“Overall, the month should wind up above average in a majority of the continent, much above in central and southern areas especially,” said Paul Pastelok of AccuWeather Inc.

With the exception of a few weeks, Europe’s winter has been unseasonably mild, reducing demand for heating and helping to drag power and natural gas prices lower. That’s helped ease the aftershocks of the region’s energy crisis, even though industrial demand remains muted.

While that may be good for consumers’ energy bills, it’s yet another example of the rapidly changing climate, contributing to a greater number of storms and extreme weather events. This past January was the warmest on record for that month, and experts are predicting 2024 will beat last year’s hottest-ever temperatures.

Last month, the average temperature in northwest Europe climbed into the double digits on Feb. 15, 8.5C above the 30-year norm. The mercury peaked in London at 17C (62.6F) on the same day.

Significantly colder weather will likely be limited to the Nordics and northern Germany from mid-March, but there is a risk it could move further south according to Amy Hodgson, a meteorologist at Atmospheric G2.

Wind speeds are set to remain above normal for southern Europe, though the north should see below-average levels, according to the forecaster.

Germany, France and the UK all saw record daily wind generation in recent months, reducing the need for fossil fuels in power production. Record solar generation in Spain has also contributed to lower energy prices there.

