Europe’s Upheaval, Grim U.K. Data, China Price Pick Up: Eco Day
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Monday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the week:
- More economic upheaval is on the horizon in Europe as plans to end the unprecedented support for workers during the coronavirus pandemic threaten to tip millions of households into a debt trap
- Figures this week are expected to show Britain had the biggest economic contraction in Europe in the second quarter: Chart
- One in three U.K. employers plans to cut staff this quarter, highlighting the growing risk of a labor market crisis derailing the post-lockdown recovery as government support is withdrawn
- China continues to supply evidence that the nation first into the coronavirus crisis will be the first major economy to pull out of it, with data this week set to show an accelerating recovery. Bloomberg economist David Qu writes that the pick up in CPI will be short-lived and the PBOC will have room to ease
- Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said the country must try to avoid declaring another emergency, in order to soften the blow to the economy caused by the pandemic
- It’s “incredibly important” the U.S. delivers another round of fiscal policy measures to aid the economy as it weathers the coronavirus pandemic, said Chicago Fed President Charles Evans. The executive actions signed by President Donald Trump on Saturday add up to a thinning lifeline of support for an already-stalling U.S. economic recovery, but may refocus lawmakers on getting back to the table for negotiations
- The coronavirus pandemic is forcing India’s children out of school and into farms and factories to work, worsening a child-labor problem that was already one of the most dire in the world
- Thailand’s ailing economy, particularly its tourism and agriculture sectors, is poised to get a boost from new rules that ease the private cultivation and sale of medical marijuana
