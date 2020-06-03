(Bloomberg) --

Jobless claims across Europe have surged amid widespread lockdowns of economies, but the devastation of labor markets could have been far worse.

German unemployment jumped more than 600,000 in the past two months, pushing the jobless rate to a four-year high, according to data Wednesday. The figure -- though bad -- has to be set against the impact a government program that’s estimated to have protected more than 7 million jobs. Across Europe, the number is more than 45 million.

That support means average unemployment in the euro area ticked up only to 7.3% in April from 7.1% in March, statistics office Eurostat said Wednesday. But the risk remains that the longer economies run below normal capacity, the greater the chance that businesses will go under, temporary job losses become permanent, and unemployment rises.

That’s even possible in Germany, where the kurzarbeit program has long been a solid backstop in times of crisis.

“The labor market continues to be under a lot of pressure due to the coronavirus pandemic,” labor agency chief Detlef Scheele said.

The picture has been echoed across Europe after governments threw billions of euros into support measures. Those were aimed at preventing mass layoffs, which would have slowed the recovery and left even deeper scars on societies.

Elephant in the Room

In Italy, JPMorgan Chase estimates about 12.5 million people have tapped a support program. It says that would mean an unemployment rate of close to 60% if all those workers were counted as unemployed in the month.

Spanish jobless claims have jumped by more than 600,000 since March, but five times as many are on a subsidized temporary layoff scheme. The U.K.’s program covers about 8.7 million jobs.

“The short-time work schemes absorb a lot of the immediate impact of the crisis on the labor market, but also masks the job losses that are likely still up ahead,” said Bert Colijn, an economist at ING in Amsterdam “As the recovery is likely going to last for quite some time, unemployment is set to rise significantly although short-time work will help output to recover more quickly once demand returns.”

Countries have now eased many of the restrictions implemented to contain the virus, but it’s slow progress. A business activity survey on Wednesday showed euro-area manufacturing and services shrank sharply again in May and employment declined.

IHS Markit, which compiles the activity survey, said even with companies taking advantage of furlough schemes, the net fall in euro-zone employment “remained severe and amongst the greatest in the survey history.”

“The elephant in the room is the basic economic principle of demand,” said Robert Alster from Close Brothers Asset Management in London. Without a recovery, Europe “may find itself in this uncomfortable position for some time to come.”

What Bloomberg’s Economists Say...

“We estimate that 10% of Europe’s labor supply could be unlocked as schools and nurseries reopen. Whether that translates into a 10% boost to economic activity will depend on whether parents feel it’s safe to send their children back to school and they have jobs to return to. The key point is that it will be impossible for the European economy to return to anything like normal unless schools and childcare facilities reopen successfully.”

--Jamie Rush and Maeva Cousin, Bloomberg Economics.

