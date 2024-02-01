(Bloomberg) -- Europe’s mild weather is expected to continue into February, keeping a lid on energy costs, before cooler conditions arrive later in the month.

Temperatures from the UK to France and Germany, the region’s biggest energy markets, will remain above seasonal norms in the coming weeks, according to meteorologists surveyed by Bloomberg. London will see average temperatures top 10C over the weekend.

The balmy weather, as well as ample gas supplies and strong French nuclear output, will help keep energy prices in check. While heating demand will pick up toward month’s end, seasonally high levels of gas in storage — combined with sluggish industrial use — mean Europe is better prepared than a year ago.

Parts of Switzerland, Germany and France will see the biggest deviations from seasonal norms, with average temperatures 7C higher than usual in the first half of February, according to forecaster Maxar Technologies Inc.

The six-to-10-day regional outlook shows 63.4 heating days are expected, well below the 10-year norm. Any snow at the start of the month will be “generally focused toward northern regions,” Maxar meteorologist Matthew Dross said.

Once the weather turns colder, Scotland and Scandinavia will feel the greatest dip in temperatures, according to Paul Pastelok of AccuWeather Inc.

After a chilly start to the year — particularly in the Nordic region — much of Europe experienced milder weather in the second half of January. Temperatures reached 19.9C in northern Scotland on Jan. 28, a record for the month in the UK. Parts of Spain reached almost 30C.

