(Bloomberg) -- Europe’s economy faces continued headwinds from inflation as well as the risk of an impact on oil prices from the conflict between Israel and Hamas, according to European Union Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni.

“We have a weak economy, but we’re not in recession, and this is mixed news,” he said in a Bloomberg Television interview in Marrakesh, where he’s attending the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank. “If we think to what we were expecting one year ago, we were expecting a worse situation than the one we’re in.”

He said the geopolitical fallout from the war between Israel and Hamas could affect trade at a global level, but added that it’s too soon to measure fully the economic hit.

“We don’t see a major impact on oil prices for the moment, but this is of course increasing the uncertainty of the economic perspective,” he said.

Gentiloni spoke two days after the IMF downgraded its forecasts for euro-area growth this year and next to 0.7% and 1.2% respectively. That’s worse than the EU’s own predictions for the region, which were lowered last month. Brussels is set to publish another review of estimates in November.

Poor demand from China, worker shortages, high interest rates and the lingering fallout from last year’s energy crisis are weighing on the euro area. It only expanded 0.1% in each of the first and second quarters of the year and is expected to continue on that trajectory through the end of 2023.

Gentiloni said that while inflation has slowed, the problem isn’t solved, especially as the risk of higher oil prices can’t be excluded.

“What is important for all member states is to keep prudent fiscal policies,” he said. “We can’t undermine monetary tightening with expansive fiscal policies.”

Asked about Italian bond spreads, he said the current level “is at the moment not at all a matter of concern.”

The IMF warned this week that Italy will still be stuck with a debt burden above 140% of gross domestic product even in five years’ time. The country’s large debt pile has long been a focus of investors, and a corresponding worry for officials in Brussels and Frankfurt who have been periodically called upon to help the country in moments of market turmoil.

Just this week, a senior Bank of Italy official warned of the implications of the Meloni government’s borrowing plans.

