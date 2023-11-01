(Bloomberg) -- Europe’s primary bond market saw its slowest October for bond sales in almost a decade as volatility disrupted issuance, setting up a slow end to the year.

With US 10-year Treasury yields hitting 5%, the outbreak of war between Israel and Hamas and negative earnings reports from major companies, there was just under €70 billion equivalent ($73.9 billion) in bond sales, with every sector falling year on year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The main contributors to the drop were investment-grade corporate borrowers, who sold the lowest amount of euro-denominated debt for any October since the financial crisis, as well as having their quietest month this year, Bloomberg League table data shows.

“The October issuance window has been marred by underlying rates volatility, the tragic geopolitical events and earnings restrictions,” said James Cunniffe, HSBC Holdings Plc’s head of corporate and structured debt capital markets syndicate for Europe. “Corporate issuers’ funding programs were well-advanced, having taken full advantage of a supportive market in the post-summer window.”

Bond sales tend to be slightly slower in October as publicly listed companies enter blackout periods before their earnings releases, preventing them from raising new debt. Total sales year-to-date are still running almost 11% ahead of the same point last year, while down on 2020 and 2021 levels, the data show.

Continued volatility could mean the European bond market sees slower issuance for the rest of the year.

“Corps are still flush with cash they carried over from pandemic issuance boom, so there is no need to tap at expensive levels if you still have dry powder left,” said Shanawaz Bhimji, head of corporate bond research at ABN Amro Bank NV.

“Based on first signs of taming inflation, the likelihood is that rates will fall rather than rise next year. so it’s not like they are missing the boat by not issuing,” he added.

