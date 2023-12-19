(Bloomberg) -- Much of northwestern Europe is set for a warm start to 2024, with temperatures remaining close to or above seasonal norms through early January.

The mild weather will follow the unseasonably warm outlook for the region at the end of December. Frankfurt and Marseilles are expected to be 5C above normal by the weekend. Scandinavia also sees warmer temperatures in the early part of the week before turning much colder and dipping below seasonal norms, according to forecaster Maxar Technologies and data compiled by Bloomberg. .

The warm temperatures are expected to curb power demand and natural gas consumption, contributing to falling prices. This comes as traders weigh the impact of Red Sea shipping disruptions to the continent.

There is also a threat of strong winds in northwest Europe starting later this week, according to Maxar. The Met office has issued a yellow severe weather warning for Scotland, Northern Ireland, northern England and the north of Wales for Thursday.

