Europe Should Be More Ambitious on Cutting Deficits, IMF Says

(Bloomberg) -- Europe should use its solid recovery to reduce budget shortfalls more quickly, according to the International Monetary Fund’s top official for the region.

“The current recovery also provides the opportunity for more ambitious fiscal consolidation,” Alfred Kammer, director of the fund’s European department, said Tuesday. “Labor markets are tight, public debt ratios have risen, and output gaps are near zero in many countries. For these reasons we recommend a less-backloaded deficit reduction than currently envisaged for 2024-25.”

The IMF’s most recent economic forecasts show the euro-area funding gap narrowing to 2.9% of gross domestic product this year and to 2.6% in 2025 — from 3.5% in 2023 — though progress stalls after that.

Kammer, speaking to reporters in Brussels, also said that “Europe’s recovery, fueled by domestic demand, is firmly on track.”

“The latest GDP data for the euro area show growth slightly above expectations, with all major economies performing slightly better than anticipated in our April 2024 Regional Economic Outlook,” he said.

Still, he cautioned against being overly optimistic.

“While Europe is doing better now, deep structural challenges — aging, climate change, and global fragmentation — await,” he said. “Unfortunately, Europe does not enter this period from a position of economic strength.”

Turning to central bank policy, Kammer also warned that “inflation rates remain elevated in several European countries,” adding that “this necessitates a careful and measured approach to monetary policy easing.”

He repeated previous predictions that the European Central Bank will start cutting interest rates in June with a 25 basis-point move and continue this easing with quarterly steps of that size “until it reaches a neutral stance at 2.5% in September 2025,” calling this rate path “appropriate under our baseline scenario.”

