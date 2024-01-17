Europe Should Focus on Its Problems, Not US Election, Nagel Says

(Bloomberg) -- Europe would be well advised to focus its energy on strengthening its economy rather than obsessing about election outcomes in the US, according to Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel.

Asked whether governments across the continent are prepared for another Donald Trump presidency, Nagel said “believe it or not, I believe this is not the important point.”

“We have to look at ourselves,” he said in Davos, where he’s attending the World Economic Forum. “We have to improve Europe in resilience and make it stronger,” he added, “and then we will be prepared next year when we know who will be the next US president.”

Trump cemented his status as the Republican frontrunner in the first GOP contest of the 2024 election in Iowa — a development that’s triggered concern among Davos participants.

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde has highlighted that his potential return to power in 2025 could jeopardize global trade, support for Ukraine and the fight against climate change.

“We are all concerned about it because the United States is the largest economy, the largest defense country in the world and has been a beacon of democracy, with all its upside and downside,” she told Francine Lacqua at Bloomberg House earlier on Wednesday. “We have to be extremely attentive.”

The euro zone is struggling even without additional uncertainty from US politics. The economy was probably in recession in the second half of last year, with little confidence in a forceful rebound.

Economists expect growth of just 0.6% this year, while Germany is seen doing even worse with an expansion of just 0.3%. Still, Nagel said the country is “definitely not” the sick man of Europe.

“We do have some problems but we realize what is necessary to overcome” them, he said. “Nevertheless we expect more from Germany.”

Turning to the euro zone, he reiterated that the ECB has “achieved a lot” in its fight against price pressures, which despite everything, are “still too high.”

“We should really wait for incoming data” before deciding when it may be time to ease policy, he said. “Rate cuts will come sooner or later, and I will leave it at that.”

