Europe notched up another win in a global market-opening drive aimed at countering the protectionism of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Top European Union officials reached a breakthrough in free-trade negotiations with counterparts from the Mercosur group of Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay, paving the way for an agreement to expand goods shipments worth almost 90 billion euros ($102 billion) a year. The pact is slated to be among the EU’s biggest.

Both sides settled longstanding differences over Mercosur demands for greater access to the EU agricultural market, including for beef and sugar, and European calls for South America to lower automotive-import barriers.

Bringing to an end two decades of talks, the deal struck on Friday in Brussels follows groundbreaking European free-trade accords with Canada and Japan and adds political momentum to EU negotiations with Australia and New Zealand. It comes as government heads from the Group of 20 leading economies meet in Japan with the focus on Trump’s trade war with China and planned meeting on Saturday with his Chinese counterpart.

Europe is fighting to uphold a 70-year-old global commercial order threatened by Trump’s “America First” agenda, which has sparked U.S. tariff battles against strategic allies and rivals alike, rattled the foundations of the World Trade Organization and darkened the economic outlook.

The EU, the world’s largest trading bloc with more than 500 million consumers, is also seeking to underscore its commercial clout as the U.K. prepares to leave by Oct. 31. While Brexit will force Britain to take charge of its own trade policy for the first time in almost 50 years, the country hopes to piggyback on the market-opening pacts already struck by the EU.

