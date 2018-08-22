(Bloomberg) -- European shares slipped at the open, reversing some of Tuesday’s gains, as investors assess the latest developments in U.S. politics with president Donald Trump suffering Tuesday perhaps the worst day of his presidency.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell 0.2 percent, after raising for two consecutive days. The basic resources sector was down 0.8 percent. On Tuesday, the Stoxx 600 tested its 50- and 200-DMAs, but failed to end the session above them, while the S&P 500 rose to an intraday record, before paring gains.

Shares in Apple suppliers Dialog Semiconductor, AMS and Infineon fell after Hong Kong’s AAC Technologies tumbled after reporting second-quarter earnings that missed analyst expectations.

Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen pleaded guilty Tuesday to illegal campaign finance charges, just before the president’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort was convicted on eight counts of tax and bank fraud charges.

