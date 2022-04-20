(Bloomberg) --

Growth in Europe is set to keep slowing, with a recession increasingly likely. European equities do not yet fully reflect this likelihood and face further underperformance.

Today brought an update on euro-zone industrial production. Before you reach for the mute button, industrial production contributes a little over a fifth to the euro-zone economy, and is a very good gauge of overall activity. Today’s release surprised slightly to the upside at 2% year-over-year, but this does not detract from the reality that the trend in growth is around zero.

Real M1 growth, shown in the chart below, gives a good lead on euro-zone growth proxied by industrial production. Inflation is eating away at money growth, leading to a sharp fall in real M1 growth. Real M1 is fast approaching contraction territory. The last two times this happened it preceded or was coincident to a recession.

The euro zone faces greater recession risk than the U.S., due to weaker fundamentals, the physical proximity to the Russia-Ukraine war disrupting supply chains, and a higher sensitivity to rising food and energy prices (the combined CPI weight for food and energy in the U.S. is 21.7% versus 26.7% in the euro zone).

Retail sales are coming off their recent elevated levels, with fast-declining consumer confidence implying this trend will continue. Economic sentiment, too, is tailing off from its post-pandemic bump, with the sharp decline in economic growth expectations (from the ZEW survey) pointing to much weaker sentiment ahead. Tighter financial conditions are washing through the economy while the European Central Bank plays a hawkish tune.

The slowdown in China has been an additional headwind for Europe. A regulatory clampdown, draconian Covid restrictions and a reluctance to fully turn the easing taps back on has led to a stifling of growth. Historically, broad monetary easing there has quickly fed through to Europe. With real M1 in China remaining subdued, there is no pot of gold yet on the horizon for Europe.

Data from Sweden confirm we should not expect any near-term reprieve for Europe. Sweden, as a small and open economy on the fringes of the EU, tends to lead growth trends and equity performance. The chart below shows that the deterioration in the new orders-to-inventory ratio from the Swedish PMI survey portends more downside for European equities.

Equities in Europe are the worst performing markets in dollar terms year-to-date (apart from, of course, Russia). They have on net gone nowhere versus U.S. equities since 2020 (based on MSCI indexes). They should begin to materially underperform over the next three to six months as European growth continues to disappoint.

Simon White is a macro strategist for Bloomberg's Markets Live.

