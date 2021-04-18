​European stocks were steady while U.S. equity futures drifted lower on Monday as investors looked for fresh catalysts to push global shares beyond record highs. The dollar slid.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index erased an earlier advance to trade little changed following a seventh straight week of gains. Nasdaq 100 futures got a boost from easing Treasury yields, while S&P 500 contracts slipped after the U.S. gauge chalked an all-time high. Blue-chip companies reporting later on Monday include The Coca-Cola Company, IBM and United Airlines Holdings Inc.

Chinese stocks outperformed amid easing concerns about the health of state enterprise China Huarong Asset Management Co., a distressed-debt manager. China’s financial regulator on Friday said Huarong had ample liquidity, the first official comments since the company missed a deadline to report earnings. Ebbing fears of contagion dro=ve a rally in Huarong bonds.

Robust economic data from China and the U.S. last week helped push the MSCI All-Country World Index to another record despite concerns surrounding the spread of Covid-19 variants. New infections in the past week surpassed 5.2 million, the most since the pandemic began.

The risk of another destabilizing increase in borrowing costs has also subsided, as bond yields have pulled back from recent highs. This week traders will look for further confirmation of the private sector’s recovery from the pandemic as the earnings season gathers pace.

“Our current view is that with short-term interest rates set to remain low for the medium term and our expectation that earnings will continue to increase, it is unlikely that the increase in long-term interest rates will trigger an equity market fall,” Russel Chesler, head of investments and capital markets at VanEck Australia, said in a note.

Elsewhere, Bitcoin pared losses after tumbling the most since February over the weekend.

Here are some key events to watch this week:

Apple’s first product unveiling of the year on Tuesday.

Reserve Bank of Australia releases minutes of its policy meeting on Tuesday.

EIA crude oil inventory report on Wednesday.

European Central Bank rate decision and President Christine Lagarde briefing on Thursday.

U.S. releases manufacturing and services purchasing managers indexes Friday.

These are some of the main moves in financial markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 Index declined 0.2 per cent as of 10:43 a.m. London time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index was little changed.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.3 per cent.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index increased 0.2 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index decreased 0.4 per cent.

The euro rose 0.4 per cent to US$1.2031.

The British pound gained 0.4 per cent to US$1.3885.

The onshore yuan strengthened 0.2 per cent to 6.511 per dollar.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.7 per cent to 108.04 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell three basis points to 1.55 per cent.

The yield on two-year Treasuries decreased less than one basis point to 0.16 per cent.

Germany’s 10-year yield dipped one basis point to -0.27 per cent.

Britain’s 10-year yield fell two basis points to 0.743 per cent.

Japan’s 10-year yield dipped one basis point to 0.087 per cent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude decreased 0.2 per cent to US$63.02 a barrel.

Brent crude dipped 0.2 per cent to US$66.62 a barrel.

Gold strengthened 0.7 per cent to US$1,788.26 an ounce.

--With assistance from Joanna Ossier and Cormac Mullen.