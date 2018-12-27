(Bloomberg) -- European equities advanced after two days of Christmas holidays as a jump in the oil price fueled a rally in crude-sensitive shares.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index added 0.4 percent. The biggest gainers included Total and Shell, both up more than 1 percent, after Brent soared 7.9 percent on Wednesday. Retail and luxury stocks also rebounded from the Monday slump, with LVMH adding 2.2 percent.

European stocks were closed on Tuesday and Wednesday for Christmas holidays. The S&P 500 soared the most since 2009 on Wednesday on signs of robust consumer spending, easing concern about the tenure of the Federal Reserve chief and progress on U.S.-China trade talks. European equities are still heading for the worst year since the 2008 financial crisis.

