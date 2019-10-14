(Bloomberg) -- The euphoria in European and U.K. stock markets certainly didn’t last long.

Europe’s Stoxx 600 Index fell as much as 1.2%, led by losses across cyclical sectors such as miners and technology stocks, after Bloomberg reported that China wants more talks before signing Donald Trump’s “phase one” deal. That’s in stark contrast to Friday, when the gauge had its best day since January as Trump touted the partial deal between the two countries. S&P 500 index futures also declined 0.4%.

In the U.K., the mood has also soured after a jubilant end to the week, as the European Union warned that Brexit deal talks were still a long way from a breakthrough. The domestically-focused FTSE 250 Index, which soared 4.2% Friday amid hopes of a deal, fell as much as 1.5%. U.K. banks, housebuilders and retailers all pared the previous trading day’s gains.

“It did seem a little bit overdone given what had happened, and I think this morning we’re probably seeing slightly more reality returning,” Ian Williams, a strategist at Peel Hunt, said by phone, referring to the move in U.K. equities at the end of last week.

Investors will now be keeping an eye on developments ahead of Thursday’s EU summit for any breakthroughs regarding Brexit. “I think we just have to wait and see still, unfortunately, which is kind of where we’ve been for the last three years,” Williams said.

