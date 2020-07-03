European stocks turned lower with U.S. futures on Friday, as global equities limped toward their best week in a month amid thin trading on account of the American holiday.

The Stoxx 600 Index erased an earlier advance, with banks and oil-and-gas shares dragging the gauge lower. The euro slipped as French President Emmanuel Macron asked his prime minister and his government to resign. Contracts on the S&P 500 Index fluctuated before slipping, while Asian stocks climbed. American cash equity and bond markets are shut Friday for Independence Day.

The dollar was steady, though still headed for its first weekly drop in a month. Gold drifted just below US$1,800 an ounce.

Investors continue to weigh signs that global economies are on the mend against relentless new outbreaks of the virus. U.S. payrolls data Thursday fueled optimism of a V-shaped recovery in the world’s biggest economy, even as Florida reported that infections and hospitalizations jumped the most yet, and Houston had a surge in intensive-care patients.

“There’s still a general positive sentiment about how quickly we’re seeing the recovery,” said Chris Gaffney, president of world markets at TIAA Bank. “But we do think you’re going to see the recovery level off, especially if we continue to see higher case numbers on the virus.”

Elsewhere, crude oil dipped but remained on track for a weekly gain.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 Index decreased 0.2 per cent as of 10:45 a.m. London time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index dipped 0.3 per cent.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.9 per cent.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index gained 0.9 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1 per cent.

The euro fell 0.1 per cent to US$1.1228.

The British pound sank 0.2 per cent to US$1.2447.

The onshore yuan was little changed at 7.068 per dollar.

The Japanese yen was little changed at 107.48 per dollar.

Bonds

Germany’s 10-year yield sank two basis points to -0.45 per cent.

Britain’s 10-year yield fell one basis point to 0.175 per cent.

Japan’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 0.028 per cent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude dipped 1.4 per cent to US$40.07 a barrel.

Brent crude dipped 1.3 per cent to US$42.57 a barrel.

Gold was little changed at US$1,775.07 an ounce.