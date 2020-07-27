1h ago
Europe to Outpace U.S., Dovish Fed, Dalio Capital War: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Monday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the week:
- The euro area economy is for once set for a sprightlier recovery from crisis than the U.S., thanks to starkly different responses to the coronavirus
- Setbacks in the fight against the coronavirus will push Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to reinforce his dovish message this week that interest rates will stay near zero for a long while
- Billionaire investor Ray Dalio said conflict between the U.S. and China could expand into a “capital war” that he suggested would harm the dollar
- The industries that shepherd goods around the world on ships, planes and trucks acknowledge they aren’t ready to handle the challenges of shipping an eventual Covid-19 vaccine from drugmakers to billions of people
- Spain and the biggest airlines operating in Britain attacked an order by Boris Johnson’s government to quarantine visitors from the U.K.’s top tourist destination
- Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann challenged the landmark stimulus package agreed by EU leaders, emphasizing the importance of controls for the funds that seek to pull the region’s economies out of the worst recession in memory
- The U.S. economy is still set for a third-quarter recovery, and the impact of the virus surge in Sun Belt states on crimping growth will be limited, top Trump administration officials said
- India’s central bank will soon have a new group of policy makers setting interest rates and possibly a change to its mandate too
©2020 Bloomberg L.P.