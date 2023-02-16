(Bloomberg) -- The European Union’s executive arm has set a target date of March 14 to unveil its proposal to overhaul the bloc’s power market to make electricity prices less dependent on volatile fossil-fuel costs.

The plan may be raised by EU heads of government during a discussion on energy at their summit in Brussels nine days later, according to diplomats with knowledge of the matter. The leaders are expected to take stock of actions to fight an energy crisis triggered by a cut in gas supplies from Russia that sent prices sky-rocketing, the diplomats said.

After mild weather this winter brought gas prices down from record highs in August, the 27-nation EU is now shifting focus to refilling storage for the next heating season, with plans to pool demand from companies across the bloc to gain leverage in talks with trading partners.

At the same time, policymakers are drafting measures to attract clean energy investments to Europe in the face of competition from a massive US green subsidies package and are seeking to fix the power market to ensure lower prices.

“It is clear on the one hand that the integration of our grids and energy markets, and increased competition has brought major economic and energy security benefits across the EU,” Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson told a meeting with energy companies, lobbies, activists and researchers on Wednesday in Brussels. “But it is also clear that during the crisis we have seen shortcomings that we must not ignore.”

The planed overhaul of the power market has already divided businesses, analysts and member states, whose energy sources and financial strength vary across the region. While some want a deep reform of the system, others warn that the EU should be careful to avoid undermining the common market by drastically changing the rules during a crisis.

The issues the commission is analyzing include how to mitigate the impact of fossil fuels on short-term power markets and how long-term markets could be helped by power purchase agreements and by contracts for difference, which involve setting a price for electricity produced over a fixed period. It’s also seeking to ensure investment in renewable energy, improve consumers’ protection and guarantee security of supply.

On March 14, when the EU’s regulatory arm plans to unveil the power market reform, it will also present the Net Zero Industry act and a proposal on critical raw materials. Those three are to be part of the bloc’s response to the US package of green subsidies.

