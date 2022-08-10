Europe Turns to Gas Even More to Keep the Lights On as Cuts Loom

(Bloomberg) -- Natural gas overtook nuclear as the biggest source of power in Europe last month, highlighting the challenge of replacing the fuel ahead of winter when supply will get more scarce.

Nuclear power lost the top spot for the first time in two years, mainly due to French reactors being hobbled by extended outages, according to data from Rystad Energy AS. At the same time, the continent has faced low wind power and hydro output has been restricted by heat and drought.

The data highlights the few alternatives to gas European countries have to generate electricity, Rystad analyst Fabian Roenningen said. Other power sources will be critical this winter with the threat of possible gas-supply cuts and blackouts amid cold weather that boosts heating demand.

Europe’s energy supplies are already strained and prices are near record highs as Russia cuts gas supplies and heat waves disrupt rivers and waterways used to carry fuel and cool power plants. Further restrictions at nuclear plants and key coal stations trying to conserve fuel are increasing demand for gas at a time when Europe is racing to store as much as as possible ahead of winter.

Governments across the region are drawing up plans for how they will ration supplies to industry if needed in winter. In Germany, this will be extended to steel, glass, pharmaceutical and chemical sectors, which are large gas users. However, the German Federal Network Agency has received a stream of requests from industry asking for exceptions on gas rationing, Rystad said.

