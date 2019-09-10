(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.

The European Union plans to put Irish, Danish and Italian nationals in its top three economic posts as the bloc battles U.S. protectionism, tech monopolies and homegrown populists.

European Commission President-elect Ursula von der Leyen named Phil Hogan as EU trade chief, Margrethe Vestager as antitrust czar -- a post she already holds -- and Paolo Gentiloni as the watchdog of national budgets for the coming five years.

The assignments are part of a 27-strong leadership team unveiled on Tuesday in Brussels by von der Leyen, the German ally of Chancellor Angela Merkel due to succeed Jean-Claude Juncker atop the EU’s executive arm on Nov. 1.

Other key appointments include Frans Timmermans of the Netherlands as climate chief and Valdis Dombrovskis of Latvia as financial-services commissioner.

“I want a commission that is led with determination, that is clearly focused on the issues at hand and that provides answers,” von der Leyen told reporters in the Belgian capital, where she has spent weeks in a political juggling act to assemble a team made up of one commissioner from each EU country except Britain, which is due to leave the bloc by Oct. 31.

The portfolios represent the first stamp of authority by von der Leyen on the world’s biggest single market as it confronts economic risks ranging from the U.S.-China trade war and a disorderly Brexit to corporate tax avoidance and public-debt mountains. In early July, she became the first woman -- and the first German in more than 50 years -- to be tapped by EU national leaders to head the commission.

The designated commissioners will face hearings in the European Parliament between Sept. 30 and Oct. 8, with the whole group slated to be voted on by the assembly on Oct. 23. Von der Leyen herself narrowly won approval by the EU Parliament on July 16.

