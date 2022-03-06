(Bloomberg) -- The European Union’s energy chief called for rapid intervention by the International Atomic Energy Agency amid rising fears over the safety of Ukraine’s nuclear plants, two of which have been seized by invading Russian forces.

The missile strikes at the Zaporizhzhia plant, the largest in Europe, and its takeover by the Russian military are unacceptable, EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson said in a letter to IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi dated March 4 and seen by Bloomberg News.

She said that Russia should “first and foremost return all of Ukraine’s nuclear facilities to the full operational and regulatory control of Ukraine, including unhindered access of staff to these facilities, both at Zaporizhzhia as well as in the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone.”

While Russia seized the decommissioned Chernobyl plant on Feb. 24, the immediate concern is the Zaporizhzhia facility in southeastern Ukraine, which has six reactors and a total capacity of 5.7 gigawatts, enough to power more than 4 million homes.

On Sunday, Kyiv informed the world’s nuclear watchdog that although regular staff continued to operate the Zaporizhzhia plant, its management is now under orders from the commander of the Russian forces, Grossi said in a statement published on IAEA website. He expressed “grave concern” about the development.

Ukraine told the agency that any action of plant management, including steps related to the technical operation of the six reactor units, requires approval by the Russian commander. The Russian forces at the site have switched off some mobile networks and the internet so that reliable information from the site cannot be obtained through normal communication channels, according to the Ukrainian report to the IAEA.

Ukrainian officials said early Friday that a fire had broken out at the plant after Russian shelling overnight. The fire was eventually put out, and IAEA said the integrity of the reactors wasn’t compromised.

Ukraine’s nuclear agency said that radiation levels at the site were normal, but stocks dropped and commodities pushed higher as investors digested the implications of such an attack. Russia’s actions were roundly criticized Friday at the Security Council.

The European nuclear regulators group ENSREG has already asked its members to consider providing practical support to their Ukrainian counterpart and are ready to cooperate with the IAEA, Simson said.

The EU energy chief also criticized “the position of the aggressor state” in the IAEA governing body.

Russia is the world’s top exporter of reactors, with projects ongoing in Argentina, Bangladesh, Egypt, Hungary and Turkey. The country’s nuclear officials hold important roles at the IAEA, including deputy director general Mikhail Chudakov.

“I find it unacceptable that Russia can continue its privileged role at the IAEA in view of its irresponsible military actions on the ground in Ukraine,” she said.

