(Bloomberg) -- The European Union wants to speed up the connection of the Ukrainian power grid with the electricity system in central Europe, a move that would increase the energy security in the bloc’s eastern neighbor following its invasion by Russia.

EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson will discuss the link with authorities of the member states in a meeting of the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity on Monday. The issue will also be raised at an emergency meeting if the bloc’s energy ministers later that day. The technically complicated connection process was originally planned to be completed next year.

“Hopefully the technical work toward synchronization with continental Europe can continue unaffected by the Russian attack,” Simson said on Twitter on Sunday. “I will ask ENTSO and the member states tomorrow for their support to complete the emergency synchronization as quickly as possible.”

The grid operators of Ukraine and Moldova signed an agreement in 2017 detailing the technical steps necessary to complete the synchronization with the continental grid.

Ukraine said earlier this week it disconnected its power grid from Belarus and Russia and won’t reconnect because there are no guarantees that “the security of energy supply of Ukrainian consumers will be reliable if the energy system of our country works synchronously with the network of a country that is at war with our state.”

The “autonomous” work of the Ukrainian system has proved to be successful, the government said.

The Ukrainian government said on Sunday that Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko spoke with Simson and the U.K. Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng about the energy situation after Russian aggression, asking them to speed up the process for Ukraine to join the European grid.

