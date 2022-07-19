(Bloomberg) -- European wind generation is forecast to increase Tuesday, providing some relief to soaring power prices amid a scorching heat wave sweeping across Europe.

German wind generation is expected to more than double from Monday’s peak to about 18,000 megawatts, according to a Bloomberg model. That’s still well below the 48,663-megawatt high recorded in February. Higher winds are also forecast in France and Britain.

“Increased wind speeds across the continent will help to reduce the dependence on fossil fuels we see in the market at the moment,” said Fabian Ronningen, an analyst at Rystad Energy. “This could ease the pressure, and result in lower prices in some key markets.”

Low wind generation, a key source of power in Germany, has exacerbated an already strained energy system in Europe coping with high demand for cooling. In the UK, calm weather was among the factors that prompted the grid operator to issue on Monday a capacity market notice, a reminder for power stations to make sure they have enough generation available to handle an expected surge in demand.

The extreme heat has curbed the ability of gas-fired generators to run at full capacity, as well as reducing nuclear output in France as plant operators struggle to cool their reactors. Warmer temperatures have also sent levels on Germany’s Rhine river to the lowest in at least 15 years on a seasonal basis, threatening the delivery of coal to power stations.

Increased wind may help ease rising prices for electricity in some of Europe’s key markts, which are still near record levels.

German power for Wednesday is indicated at 325 euros ($332) a megawatt-hour, broker prices show, down from the 397.09 euros set for Tuesday at Epex Spot SE’s day-ahead auction. In the UK, a big wind producer, broker prices also indicate a decline.

However in France, which gets most of its power from nuclear energy, day-ahead prices are indicated to climb above 600 euros, well above the 15-week high of 521.30 euros set at auction for Tuesday.

The increased wind output is likely to be short-lived, with calmer weather expected to return later this week. The potential for higher wind in Germany for next week could be low, according to a forecast by The Weather Company.

But even if wind speeds pick up, power prices will still largely be set by the natural gas market, where benchmark rates have doubled in the past month on the worsening threat of supply cuts from key exporter Russia.

“Increased wind power can therefore help out, but the impact is expected to be limited,” Rystad’s Ronningen said.

