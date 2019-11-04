(Bloomberg) -- European automotive stocks soared to the highest level in six months after progress on trade emerged from a meeting between U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, boosting investors’ sentiment on the tariff-sensitive car industry. Ross also said the U.S. might not impose new fees more generally on imported vehicles.

The Stoxx 600 Automobiles & Parts Index jumped as much as 3.1% Monday and was the best-performing segment on the broader regional share gauge. All members of the automotive measure rose more than 1%, with French parts manufacturer Faurecia SE surging 5.2% as of 11:06 a.m. in Paris, carmaking parent PSA Group gaining 4.8% and components competitors Continental AG and Valeo SA up 4%.

Ross met with Li Monday during a regional summit in Bangkok, according to a person familiar with the discussion, hours after the U.S. cabinet member said a first phase of a trade deal between the countries is “very far along.” He also said the Trump administration may not need to put tariffs on imported automobiles later this month after holding “good conversations” with automakers in the European Union, Japan and elsewhere.

The threat of U.S. tariffs on cars from the EU has been holding back stocks for awhile, so, “these comments are a welcome boost at a time when the sector appears to be stabilizing,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said by email. Other trade-sensitive sectors including mining and steel also rallied on Monday.

The White House agreed in May to delay new tariffs on imported vehicles and components for six months as it engaged in negotiations with the EU and Japan. While the U.S. struck a deal with Japan last month that averted the fees, the EU has yet to reach an agreement. The bloc’s authorities have said that, in the event of American import tariffs on European cars, the EU would impose charges on $39 billion of U.S. goods.

Settlements on both the Chinese and EU fronts are likely for 2020 “in order to create no problems for the U.S. economy, as re-election will be of highest priority” for President Trump, Bankhaus Metzler analyst Juergen Pieper said in an emailed response to questions.

