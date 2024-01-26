(Bloomberg) -- Europe aviation officials and the airline industry are teaming up to curb the threat posed by jamming, instances where the satellite signals planes rely on for navigation are drowned out or disrupted.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency and the International Air Transport Association, a trade group, hosted a meeting in Cologne on Thursday, where officials from airlines, manufacturers, suppliers and other industry participants met to discuss ways to reduce the risks.

Incidents of jamming and spoofing — where false signals are sent — are on the rise due to wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, as combatants seek to divert enemy aircraft. The practices can inadvertently affect commercial jets, and risk pushing them off course into dangerous conflict zones.

“We have seen a sharp rise in attacks on these systems, which poses a safety risk,” said EASA Acting Executive Director Luc Tytgat. “We immediately need to ensure that pilots and crews can identify the risks and know how to react and land safely.”

The US Federal Aviation Administration recently warned of increased interference with signals in “conflict zones and areas of heightened tensions.” Incidents in the Middle East include a case where a business jet almost entered Israeli airspace without warning. The UK’s Civil Aviation Authority has also warned about disruptions to aircrafts’ Global Navigation Satellite Systems.

The workshop hosted by EASA and IATA set out a series of steps to mitigate the risks posed by jamming, including improved collection and sharing of information on such incidents, guidance from aircraft manufacturers and ensuring traditional navigation systems remain in place as backups.

