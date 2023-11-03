(Bloomberg) -- European bank regulators are monitoring the troubles besetting the real estate empire of Austrian mogul Rene Benko as they eye theoretical ripple effects across commercial real estate markets, should his Signa Holding GmbH be forced to dispose of assets at lower prices.

Losses to lenders would likely be limited even in a hypothetical collapse of the Signa group of companies and many of the loans are collateralized, according to people familiar with the matter. Yet second-order effects such as lower valuations for commercial real estate could lead to more provisions and writedowns across the banking industry, they said, asking to remain anonymous discussing hypothetical scenarios.

Commercial real estate has seen a drought of deals for over a year now, making it hard to know whether the values banks record in their loan book are accurate. The potential for a series of transactions from Benko’s portfolio could place pressure on such valuations, said the people.

Benko’s sprawling property group is among firms at the epicenter of Europe’s commercial real estate turmoil as the sector grapples with a surge in the cost of borrowing. The Austrian is ready to hand over control of the company to a restructuring expert, in a temporary move contingent on shareholders agreeing to fund the conglomerate’s turnaround, shareholder Hans Peter Haselsteiner said on Friday.

Europe’s banks have largely hedged risks relating to Signa by securing loans against individual assets. Bloomberg reported in August that the European Central Bank was telling several lenders to the tycoon’s companies to write down the value of their loans or make further provisions for potential losses.

A spokesperson for Benko’s Signa Holding didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. An official for the ECB declined to comment.

