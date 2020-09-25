(Bloomberg) -- A benchmark tracking European banking stocks hit its lowest level since its creation in 1991, as a surge in Covid-19 infections in several countries fueled fresh concerns about the health of the region’s economy.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Banks Index briefly fell as much as 1.7%, with the U.K.’s HSBC Holdings Plc, France’s BNP Paribas SA and Italy’s Intesa Sanpaolo SpA among the biggest contributors to the drop. The gauge was down 1.4% at 12:33 p.m. in London.

Banking profit margins are being squeezed by low interest rates, while the prospect of mounting bad loans, and repeated failures in compliance are weighing on the sector. A fresh wave of M&A in Europe and the potential return of dividends have so far failed to reinvigorate the industry group’s stocks.

In latest virus developments Friday, Spain’s government asked for curbs on movement to be extended across the entire city of Madrid, and London was placed on the U.K.’s national watchlist, the Evening Standard reported.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.