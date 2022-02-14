(Bloomberg) -- Europe’s largest lenders potentially face another awkward round of shareholder meetings after providing $55 billion of funding to companies expanding their oil and gas operations last year, despite widespread pledges to slash such funding.

ShareAction, a London-based nonprofit known for pushing climate-change resolutions at HSBC Holdings Plc and Barclays Plc, is calling on shareholders to demand that banks halt all investments in new fossil-fuel production, according to a statement Monday. They cite the International Energy Agency, which has warned there’s no room for such investments if the planet is to limit warming to the critical threshold of 1.5 degrees Celsius.

“Last year shareholders were instrumental in pushing banks to adopt or strengthen restrictions on coal finance,” Kelly Shields, senior officer for banking standards at ShareAction, said in the statement. “This year they need to replicate that success with oil and gas expansion by voting for robust shareholder resolutions and against inadequate say on climate plans.”

Europe’s 25 biggest banks -- all of which have pledged to eliminate their net financed emissions by mid-century -- provided $55 billion to new oil and gas projects in 2021, according to ShareAction and data compiled by Bloomberg. While that’s down from $106 billion in 2020, it’s in line with pre-pandemic averages, showing the slow pace of change as the industry looks to move away from brown financing.

The biggest European provider of fossil finance in 2021 was HSBC, which pumped $8.7 billion into oil and gas expansion at companies like ExxonMobil Corp. and Saudi Aramco, the data show.

Before HSBC’s 2021 annual general meeting, shareholders -- coordinated by ShareAction -- filed a resolution urging the bank to cut its support to the fossil-fuel industry. ShareAction and the investors ultimately agreed to withdraw their motion after the London-based bank set out fresh commitments to align its lending with the goals of the Paris agreement and wind down its support for coal.

“We are committed to working with our customers to achieve a transition towards a thriving low carbon economy,” a spokesperson for HSBC said. “We published our thermal coal phase-out policy in December and will publish science-based targets to align financing for the oil and gas and power and utilities sectors with the goals and timelines of the Paris Agreement in our Annual Report and Accounts on 22 February 2022.”

Other big financiers of the oil and gas industry last year include Barclays and BNP Paribas SA, according to the data.

“We continue to focus on our ambition to become a net zero bank by 2050,” a Barclays spokesperson said. “As part of this commitment, we have set a target for a 15% absolute reduction in our financed emissions from energy, including coal, oil and gas, by 2025. We also have restrictions around the direct financing of new oil and gas exploration projects in the Arctic or financing for companies primarily engaged in oil and gas exploration and production in this region.”

BNP Paribas said in a statement that the ShareAction data shows “a significant decrease in the support granted by BNP Paribas to oil and gas players in 2021 compared to 2019,” and the French lender is on track to implement a May 2021 commitment “to reduce by 10% from 2020 the amount of credit exposure to oil and gas exploration and production activities by 2025.”

Small Handful

The report also noted that five of the banks analyzed, including NatWest Group Plc, Commerzbank AG and La Banque Postale, have actually started restricting finance for oil and gas projects.

“Now is the time for banks to get real with the science, and announce a science-based moratorium on funding new fossil fuel projects,” Mark Campanale, founder and executive chair of Carbon Tracker, said in the statement.

Banks, investors and insurers representing a combined $130 trillion in assets last year committed to net-zero emissions by 2050. But critics warn that there are currently few mechanisms in place for ensuring signatories live up to their pledges. That may soon change, with the Science Based Targets initiative recently signaling it won’t certify banks that don’t have credible net-zero plans.

