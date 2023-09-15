(Bloomberg) -- European banks locked in an increasingly fierce tussle with governments over customer deposits look set to crank up their issuance of ultra-safe mortgage-backed debt as they seek a cheap source of funds.

Issuance of covered bonds, a type of euro-denominated debt collateralized against an underlying pool of a bank’s assets such as mortgages, has already hit €166 billion ($177 billion) this year, on track to surpass last year’s record of €207 billion.

European governments are increasingly fighting to bring in cash by selling debt to retail investors, creating a fresh battleground for lenders already having to scrap harder to hang on to deposits as interest rates rise. Belgium, for example, raised €21.9 billion euros earlier this month with Europe’s biggest-ever debt offering targeted exclusively at individual savers.

For lenders, raising covered bonds, a low-cost category of debt toward the safest end of the credit risk spectrum, is a way to soften the impact of any loss of deposits.

For instance, French lender Credit Agricole SA’s 10-year covered bonds sold this year are currently quoted at around mid-swaps plus about 38 basis points, while the spread for recent senior preferred debt with a similar maturity is about 91 basis points above mid-swaps, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

“When a sovereign like Belgium or Italy issues large benchmark bonds to retail investors, banks are impacted via retail deposit outflows,” Michael Spies, a financial institutions syndicate official at Citigroup Inc., said at the sidelines of a Euromoney/ECBC conference in Munich.

Fueling Issuance

Also fueling issuance is the fact that banks need to raise money to pay back cheap loans offered by the European Central Bank to help support debt markets and lenders under a program called TLTRO. As much as €477 billion of TLTRO loans came due in June as the ECB lets the funding expire to help shrink its balance sheet.

“The TLTRO maturities and the pressure on deposits should keep boosting issuance,” said Henrik Stille, a senior portfolio manager at Nordea Investment Management, also speaking at the conference.

Cristina Costa, a fixed income analyst at Barclays Plc, said she expects issuance to hit the €200 billion mark this year, just short of last year’s record volume.

Meanwhile, Deutsche Bank AG strategists Bernd Volk and Siddharth Garg said that if the pace of issuance in the last four months of the year is similar to the levels seen in the same period last year, full-year supply would end up at around €220 billion, which would be a record.

If it’s in line with the average of the last four years, they see a figure of €200 billion, they said in a report.

--With assistance from Colin Keatinge and Paul Cohen.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.