(Bloomberg) -- European banks are set for their biggest increase in lending revenue in seven years as the region prepares to end a painful experiment with negative interest rates.

The euro area’s 10-biggest listed lenders will see their combined net interest income rise 3.7% to 144.6 billion euros ($155 billion) this year, according to analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Spain’s Banco Santander SA and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA will profit quickly thanks to a focus on floating rate loans, while the benefit plays out slower for deposit-heavy firms like Deutsche Bank AG.

The European Central Bank is expected to move toward exiting eight years of negative rates this week as officials confront the threat of surging inflation. The region’s lenders are already charging more interest on loans, yet they’re not immune to the effects of price gains, as bankers demand higher pay and the risk of borrowers defaulting rises.

“We should have some kind of positive impact already this year,” said Francois Lavier, who helps manage 35.7 billion euros including bank bonds at Lazard Freres Gestion in Paris. “The market is already pricing part of the increase in interest rates. Banks are receiving higher rates on their bond portfolios and they can increase the size of those holdings.”

That’s already fed through to European bank share prices. Spanish domestic lenders and U.K. banks with international operations have outperformed because they’re the most exposed to the ECB and Federal Reserve rates respectively, analysts at Citigroup Inc. said in a note on Tuesday.

Spanish mortgages are generally tied to market interest rates like Euribor, meaning payments can rise swiftly. “With higher rates, we’re going to be more profitable,” Ana Botin, executive chair of Santander, said in an interview with Bloomberg TV’s David Westin last month. “You will see higher net interest income in Europe as euro rates go up.”

Lenders in other regions like Germany are more focused on an end to charges for parking cash at the ECB. The central bank took its deposit rate negative in mid 2014 to encourage lenders to boost the supply of cheap credit to companies and consumers. The move supported the economy and made funding cheaper, but it also turned banking on its head when lenders asked customers to foot the bill for their deposits.

Corporate clients will demand that those fees fall as the ECB increases rates, according to Bettina Orlopp, the finance chief of Commerzbank AG, one of the biggest lenders to German companies.

“There will be an immediate ask,” Orlopp said last week of her firm’s corporate clients. “As long as we move in the direction of zero you won’t see a lot of additional benefit.”

The ability of companies and consumers to cope with higher interest payments as well as inflation and fallout from the war in Ukraine will determine whether an increase in rates feeds through to the bottom line at banks.

The potential for a deterioration in loan books is “the other side of the coin,” Jose Manuel Campa, who leads the European Banking Authority, said in an interview with Bloomberg TV’s Tom Mackenzie on Wednesday. “As we increase rates some of the borrowers may have difficulties confronting their obligations,” he said.

The industry’s profits were buoyed last year as unprecedented taxpayer support for the pandemic-struck economy allowed banks set aside less money to cover doubtful loans. The challenges of inflation, rising rates, supply chain disruptions and the war in Ukraine have since clouded the picture. The combined loan loss provisions of the top 10 listed euro area banks are set to rise 36% to $34.7 billion this year, according to analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

“It’s a double-edged sword,” Lazard’s Lavier said of rising interest rates. “The net outcome is positive. Banks are a mirror of the economy, they will have higher revenue if companies and households pay more interest on their loans.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.