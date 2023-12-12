(Bloomberg) -- The Euro Stoxx 50 Index’s rally has run so hot that technical indicators show it’s at the most overbought in over 20 years.

As stocks extend the rally on Tuesday, the benchmark has now gained more than 14% since an intraday low in October. With that its relative strength index, a core measure of momentum and market health, has risen to above 80 points, well into overbought territory and the highest reading since late 1999, when the infamous dot.com bubble was reaching its peak.

“The fear of missing out on performance remains European markets’ biggest driver,” noted Comdirect Bank Strategist Andreas Lipkow. Momentum has eased a little over the past few trading days and new catalysts might be needed to continue the hunt for fresh records, he said.

Payment provider Adyen NV and German industrial giant Siemens AG are among the index’s biggest gainers. The stock market advance is broad-based in Europe, with 15 out of the 21 sectors now also showing RSI readings of 70 points and more, while Germany’s DAX Index is at the most overbought since 2017.

