(Bloomberg) -- A selloff in European government bond markets gathered pace Monday as traders priced in a more aggressive pace of tightening from the European Central Bank, with traders now wagering on two half-point hikes by October.

The yield on German’s two-year government debt -- the most sensitive to changes in policy -- rose above 1% for the first time in more than a decade. Benchmark Italian bond yields also pushed higher, touching the highest since 2014. The spread over German equivalents rose to as much as 233 basis points, the widest level since May 2020.

Money markets priced 125 basis points of ECB tightening over the next three scheduled decisions. That implies two half-point hikes and one quarter-point hike by October, and is the most hawkish positioning this cycle. It would bring the policy rate to 0.75%, up from minus 0.5% currently.

Policy makers signaled last week their intention to raise interest rates by a quarter-point next month and suggested another half-point hike was possible in September, which would be the biggest move since 2000.

The selloff was exacerbated because policy makers fell short of elaborating on any new tool -- such as another bond-buying program -- which some investors and analysts see as necessary to keep financial conditions from tightening disproportionately in economically weaker euro-area countries.

French bonds also fell Monday, after polling suggests French President Emmanuel Macron may lose his outright parliamentary majority following Sunday’s first round of voting in the parliamentary elections. Ten-year bond yields rose as much as eight basis points to 2.19%.

Germany’s two-year year rose as much as 10 basis points to 1.07%. The yield on Italian 10-year bonds surged 12 basis points to 3.88%.

