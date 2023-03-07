(Bloomberg) -- Euro-area government bonds rose and traders pared bets on further rate hikes after a European Central Bank survey showed inflation expectations cooled in January.

Yields on German and Italian benchmark bonds were poised for their biggest daily declines since policy makers raised interest rates by a half-point on Feb. 2. An ECB survey showed inflation expectations receded to 2.5% in January, down from 3% in December.

It’s a salve for markets bruised by a flurry of data that showed inflation had started to accelerate again, and a barrage of hawkish comments from policy makers. Governing Council member Robert Holzmann on Monday said he backed half-point interest-rate hikes at every meeting through July.

“We had Holzman being hawkish and consumer inflation expectations coming lower so the market is trading off the better of the two stories,” said Trevor Greetham, head of multi asset at Royal London Asset Management. “It remains to be seen if it can be sustained.”

Attention now turns to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell due to speak later Tuesday. Any sign he’s inclined to take a softer approach than his counterparts in Europe could add fuel to the rally. Treasuries gained across the curve, trimming yields by as much as 4 basis points and taking the 10-year yield back to 3.92%.

“He is expected to be hawkish relative to his previous comments, given the recent uptick in inflation,” said Mohit Kumar, rates strategist at Jefferies International.

Over the past month, traders have upped bets on the Fed terminal rate from 5% to 5.5%, a level that is now expected to be reached in September. The implied ECB peak rate rose from 3.5% to above 4% over that period, with pricing coming down on Tuesday from 4.10% to 4.05%.

Antoine Bouvet, a senior rates strategist at ING Groep NV, says Tuesday’s rally is an opportunity to bet on further losses as he says the drop in consumer inflation expectations in the ECB survey is too light a justification for the February bond selloff to reverse.

“This is a great opportunity to set up bund shorts,” said. “The underlying picture is one of sticky inflation and healthier growth prospects.”

