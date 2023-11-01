(Bloomberg) -- CVC Capital Partners, one of Europe’s biggest private equity firms, is postponing its planned Amsterdam initial public offering amid increasing market turmoil, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The buyout firm, which was preparing to kick off its listing in late October, has now decided to put the share sale on hold, the people said. It could revisit the IPO next year after investor sentiment improves, according to the people.

CVC’s backers had been considering selling about a 10% stake through the IPO to raise at least €1.5 billion ($1.6 billion), the people said. It’s been a precarious time for the IPO market, which was just starting to splutter back to life before rocky starts from chip designer Arm Holdings Plc and sandal maker Birkenstock Holding Plc began affecting confidence.

The escalating Israel-Hamas war has also been hitting global stock markets, adding an extra layer of concern. The benchmark Stoxx Europe 600 index is now down 7.5% from its peak in late July.

Deliberations are ongoing, and CVC hasn’t set a new timeline yet for the offering. A representative for CVC declined to comment. The Financial Times reported the decision earlier Wednesday, citing unidentified people.

