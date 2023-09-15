(Bloomberg) -- Autumnal heat will warm European capitals over the next 10 days, while heavy rain and thunderstorms range from southern Ireland to the Balkans.

Paris will reach a maximum of 28C (82F) on Saturday, with Berlin climbing to 28.5C on Monday, according to Maxar Technologies Inc. After peaking at 25C over the weekend, London and the rest of the UK will cool toward the seasonal average as unsettled weather from the Atlantic brings strong winds and rain.

Persistent and heavy rain in southern Ireland is expected to cause localized flooding. Rain warnings are in place for the east coast of Spain, while thunderstorm alerts have been issued for northern Italy.

Extreme weather battered the Northern Hemisphere this summer, with the world’s hottest month recorded in July as fossil fuel emissions heat the planet. More intense heat waves are unleashing wildfires and violent storms, destroying infrastructure and threatening millions of people.

“Record temperatures are scorching the land and heating the sea, as extreme weather causes havoc around the globe,” said United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres. “While we know this is just the beginning, the global response is falling far short.”

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.