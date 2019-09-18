(Bloomberg) -- European car registrations fell sharply in August, deepening the woes of an industry battling sluggish demand in key markets and the challenge of rolling out electric vehicles.

Sales dropped 8.4% to 1.04 million units in August, after gaining 1.4% in July, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association said in a statement on Wednesday. The August decline, the steepest of 2019, was made worse by exceptionally high growth in the same month a year earlier as manufacturers rushed out models ahead of tough new emissions-testing rules.

Carmakers are facing a litany of setbacks, including a risk of a recession in Germany and a slowdown in the Chinese car market. European sales over the year to date are down 3.2%. The continent’s five biggest markets all contracted in August, with Spain and France posting the biggest slowdowns.

The industry’s predicament took center stage at the Frankfurt auto show, where thousands of protesters demanded political and industry action on climate change. The head of Germany’s auto lobby group also surprisingly announced his resignation last week.

Carmakers at the show displayed their new electric models, which will become crucial in coming months as the companies race to meet new carbon-dioxide emissions rules. Carlos Tavares, head of the ACEA and chief executive officer of Groupe PSA, last week called for more charging infrastructure to encourage consumers to buy the vehicles.

Nissan Motor Co. and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV saw the biggest slowdown in August sales, 47.5% and 26.5% respectively.

Europe’s July sales increase, one of only two monthly gains in 12 months, was almost entirely down to Central European countries, the association said. Only Germany showed positive growth that month among Western European countries.

After the August 2018 boost, sales dropped dramatically overall and have failed to pick up since, with the association forecasting a 1% drop for the year.

To contact the reporter on this story: Oliver Sachgau in Munich at osachgau@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Tara Patel at tpatel2@bloomberg.net, John Bowker

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.