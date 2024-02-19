European Carbon Slumps 5% to Lowest in More Than Two Years

(Bloomberg) -- European carbon fell below €55 a ton for the first time in more than two years as falling gas prices combine with mild weather and soaring renewable energy production to sap demand for permits to pollute.

That extends a more than 30% drop for benchmark carbon futures so far this year. It’s a decline that reverses years of expectations that the European Union carbon price could only rise as the bloc ramps up its climate goals.

Carbon futures for December fell as much as 5.3% Monday morning to €54.17 a ton on ICE Endex exchange, the lowest since October 2021.

Some market players expect the decline to continue. Open interest for options that carbon will fall below €50 have soared this year to more than 10,000 lots, a level nearly 10 times as high as at the beginning of December. Veteran hedge fund manager Per Lekander told Bloomberg last week that the permits should be worth as little as €35 a ton.

