(Bloomberg) -- European carmakers are unlikely to be able to pass on rising costs to cash-strapped customers, setting them up for a challenging few years, according to Bank of America Corp.

“Car prices still need to rise by 5-10% and EVs by more than 10% to compensate for current cost inflation,” analysts including Horst Schneider wrote in a note. “Given the mounting pressure facing consumers, this may prove challenging.”

The firm slashed price targets and estimates for carmakers in the region, citing the war in Ukraine, ongoing supply-chain issues and the impact of inflation and rising interest rates on consumer demand. After weak sales volumes for the first quarter, Schneider said some companies may lower guidance, given that “mid-term outlooks are too ambitious.”

Comments on input costs and pricing will be in focus when Mercedes-Benz Group AG reports results on Wednesday, with analysts at Warburg saying that “solid” pricing may support results.

Car sales in Europe fell for a ninth consecutive month in March, with passenger car registrations down 19% amid production stops as the war in Ukraine hit local suppliers. The latest production woes come after last year’s record low registrations when a lack of semiconductors idled plants.

Still, low valuations and sector positioning -- with 30% of investors in BofA’s latest Fund Manager Survey underweight on autos -- may offer support for the group. The Stoxx 600 Automobiles & Parts Index is down 15% year-to-date, making it one of the worst performing groups in Europe.

READ March 25: European Auto Stocks Have Rarely Been So Cheap: Taking Stock

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.