(Bloomberg) -- European coal futures jumped to a three-week high after senior officials raised the prospect of extending sanctions to Russia’s energy sectors.

France is ready to extend sanctions against Russia to the oil and coal sectors, Bruno Le Maire told reporters before a meeting of European Union finance ministers, while European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said such measures were an option for the bloc. Year-ahead futures for coal delivered to northwest Europe jumped as much as 7.9% to $205 a ton.

EU to Propose Banning Coal Imports From Russia After Atrocities

Russia supplies about half of the continent’s thermal coal, used to fuel its power stations and generate electricity. So far, its energy exports haven’t been subject to direct EU sanctions and it’s unclear whether all EU members are willing to extend them despite outrage over suspected Russian atrocities in Ukraine.

The global coal trade has been tightened as traders look to buy from sources outside of Russia. U.S. coal prices also surged above $100 a ton for the first time since 2008.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.