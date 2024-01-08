(Bloomberg) -- An association representing cognac makers hit with allegations of dumping French brandy in China said the price discounts alleged are unusually small for such a case.

The Bureau National Interprofessionnel du Cognac said China’s Ministry of Commerce launched the investigation of alleged dumping of European brandy based on price reductions of about 16%.

“This level appears singularly low compared to what is generally accepted as justification for an anti-dumping investigation,” BNIC spokesperson Valérie Mabin said in a statement sent to Bloomberg News.

Last week, China started an anti-dumping investigation into liquor products like distilled grape brandy from the European Union known as cognac. The move came as a response after the bloc opened a probe last fall into China’s electric vehicle subsidies.

The China anti-dumping probe prompted investors to sell shares of cognac producers including France’s Remy Cointreau SA and Pernod Ricard SA. France was the main backer of Brussels’ probe into Chinese EVs, with French carmakers Renault SA and Stellantis NV particularly exposed to the threat of imports.

The cognac producers’ association spokesperson said the relatively low level of price discounts “raises the question of the real purpose of the process,” and “reinforces our conviction that our future exchanges with the Chinese authorities will demonstrate that our commercial practices are fully compliant with Chinese and international regulations.”

