(Bloomberg) -- The European Union has agreed to look into a complaint filed by Spanish cabin crew union Sitcpla claiming Spain is discriminating against flight attendants, the union said in a statement.

The European Commission now has 12 months to asses the complaint.

The union has previously said attendants, who are mostly female, don’t have the same right to early retirement as pilots and mechanics and are the only worker category excluded from this benefit. Such exclusion amounts to gender discrimination, said the union, which is the main cabin crew group in the country.

A spokesperson for the Spanish government wasn’t immediately available to respond to a request for comment.

