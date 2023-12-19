(Bloomberg) -- European companies are expected to stay cautious with bond sales in 2024 — with more risks ahead after a year which saw interest rates almost double and bouts of volatility shutter the market for new deals.

About €280 billion ($306 billion) in euro-denominated investment grade non-financial corporate bonds will be sold next year, according to an average of estimates collated by Bloomberg. That’s slightly less than this year, and the total will be dominated by sales to cover debt maturing in 2024 and 2025.

Companies will take the opportunity to sell when they can, with risks on the horizon including geopolitical tensions, central bank policy errors and fragile consumer spending. Possible turbulence may also come from the 40 national elections set for next year, including in the US.

“It’s very important for the corporates, that they’re not betting on the future. They’re not traders,” said Stephanie Besse, global head of debt capital markets for corporates at Natixis CIB. Companies that sold debt this year “do not regret having taken the windows,” she added.

With the backdrop of higher borrowing costs, and as more bonds issued during the era of ultra low rates mature, firms will look carefully at what is essential spending and whether to reduce their debt piles. More than €223 billion of euro-denominated investment grade non-financial corporate bonds are coming due in 2024, and €260 billion the following year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

“In our view, new funding needs are relatively light, with very few deals in the acquisition pipeline, plenty of cash on balance sheets, and sticker shock at these higher yield levels,” JPMorgan Chase & Co. credit strategists lead by Daniel Lamy wrote in a report. A Bloomberg index of euro corporate bonds currently yields 3.6%, up from less than 0.5% two years ago.

And even if rate cuts do materialize next year — with markets pricing in a 50:50 chance of the first cut in March despite cautious messaging from central bankers — companies are still dealing with a shaky macroeconomic outlook that may dissuade them from adding to debt loads.

Still, if the ECB cuts more rapidly than the Federal Reserve, it could tempt US companies to issue in Europe in so-called reverse yankee deals. That may provide upside to current supply forecasts, according to Bank of America’s head of European credit strategy Barnaby Martin.

This year, non-financial corporate bond sales in Europe ended nearly 20% ahead of last year, yet around a third lower than the record volumes seen in 2020, according to Bloomberg league table data. Issuance froze for several periods, including during the US regional banking crisis and collapse of Credit Suisse in March and a spike in treasury yields in October.

More than a quarter of issuance this year — about €75 billion — was from consumer discretionary issuers, the highest amount on record and mostly made up of deals by carmakers.

“We see little reason for the non-financial issuance backdrop to change materially next year,” Barclays Plc strategists Zoso Davies and Melissa McCallum said in their outlook report. “We expect yields to remain historically elevated even if volatility subsides, and believe that the structural drag on demand for financing will grow.”

